Investment Analysts’ Upgrades for August 25th (ALHC, ALK, AORT, BNGO, CAPL, DMAC, DT, DYN, FE, FN)

Investment Analysts’ upgrades for Monday, August 25th:

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) was upgraded by analysts at KeyCorp from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating. The firm currently has $21.00 price target on the stock.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James Financial, Inc. from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. They currently have $70.00 price target on the stock.

Artivion (NYSE:AORT)

was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.

CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.

DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James Financial, Inc. from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating. They currently have $35.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $31.00.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. They currently have $49.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $43.00.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an overweight rating. They currently have $345.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $318.00.

HudBay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Himalaya Shipping (NYSE:HSHP) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Laser Photonics (NASDAQ:LASE) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a strong sell rating to a hold rating.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) was upgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has $65.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $60.00.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) was upgraded by analysts at Argus from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $212.00 price target on the stock.

Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.

National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) was upgraded by analysts at Truist Financial Corporation from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $125.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $100.00.

OLB Group (NASDAQ:OLB) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX) was upgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $2.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $1.50.

Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Toro (NYSE:TTC) was upgraded by analysts at Longbow Research from a neutral rating to a buy rating. Longbow Research currently has $100.00 price target on the stock.

Toro (NYSE:TTC) was upgraded by analysts at DA Davidson from a neutral rating to a buy rating. DA Davidson currently has $93.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $76.00.

Venture Global (NYSE:VG) was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a neutral rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $18.00 target price on the stock.

Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.

