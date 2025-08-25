First Andes Silver (CVE:FAS) Trading Down 10.5% – Here’s Why

First Andes Silver Ltd. (CVE:FAS – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 10.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09. 177,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 299,874 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

First Andes Silver Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.11 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.09.

First Andes Silver Company Profile

First Andes Silver Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration of mineral properties in Peru. It explores for silver and gold properties. The company holds 100% interest in the Santas Gloria silver property covering an area of approximately 1,100 hectares located in Peru. The company was formerly known as Mantaro Precious Metals Corp.

