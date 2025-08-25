Rep. Ritchie Torres Sells Off Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Representative Ritchie Torres (D-New York) recently sold shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). In a filing disclosed on August 20th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in MetLife stock on July 11th.

Representative Ritchie Torres also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) on 7/11/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) on 7/11/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) on 7/11/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) on 7/11/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) on 7/11/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) on 7/11/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) on 7/11/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of McKesson (NYSE:MCK) on 7/11/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) on 7/11/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) on 7/11/2025.

MetLife Price Performance

MET stock traded down $0.5340 during trading on Monday, reaching $80.9560. 1,218,462 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,387,622. The company has a 50-day moving average of $77.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.46. The company has a market capitalization of $53.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.85. MetLife, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.21 and a twelve month high of $89.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16.

MetLife Announces Dividend

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by ($0.30). MetLife had a return on equity of 19.88% and a net margin of 5.83%.The company had revenue of $17.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.28 earnings per share. MetLife’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 5th will be given a dividend of $0.5675 per share. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 5th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.47%.

MetLife declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, April 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MET shares. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of MetLife from $94.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $97.00 price objective (up from $94.00) on shares of MetLife in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on MetLife from $98.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on MetLife from $94.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.60.

View Our Latest Analysis on MetLife

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MetLife

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ball & Co Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MetLife during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Transce3nd LLC bought a new stake in shares of MetLife during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. North Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MetLife during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quaker Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MetLife by 198.2% during the second quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of MetLife during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. 94.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Representative Torres

Ritchie Torres (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing New York’s 15th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2021. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Torres (Democratic Party) ran for re-election to the U.S. House to represent New York’s 15th Congressional District. He won in the general election on November 5, 2024.

Ritchie Torres lives in the Bronx, New York.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Featured Stories

