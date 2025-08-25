Sen. Angus S. King Jr. Buys Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Stock

Senator Angus S. King Jr. (I-Maine) recently bought shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD). In a filing disclosed on August 18th, the Senator disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Advanced Micro Devices stock on July 21st.

Senator Angus S. King Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) on 7/21/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) on 7/21/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) on 7/21/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) on 7/21/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) on 7/21/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) on 7/21/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) on 7/21/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) on 7/21/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) on 7/21/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) on 7/21/2025.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Down 2.5%

NASDAQ AMD traded down $4.1560 on Monday, hitting $163.6040. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,564,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,842,723. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.48 and a 52-week high of $186.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.16. The firm has a market cap of $265.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.96, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.94.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.06). Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 9.57%.The business had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Advanced Micro Devices has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, May 14th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 17,998 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.03, for a total value of $2,790,229.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 1,713,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $265,676,461.30. The trade was a 1.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 10,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.21, for a total value of $1,732,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 125,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,738,721.05. The trade was a 7.38% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Advanced Micro Devices

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 154,648,859 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $21,944,673,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281,508 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 72,069,259 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $10,226,628,000 after purchasing an additional 581,330 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,690,685 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,181,556,000 after purchasing an additional 514,445 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 2nd quarter worth $3,094,662,000. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 21,401,436 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,585,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929,225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $161.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Benchmark raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. DZ Bank upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.12.

About Senator King

Angus King (independent) is a member of the U.S. Senate from Maine. He assumed office on January 3, 2013. His current term ends on January 3, 2031.

King (independent) ran for re-election to the U.S. Senate to represent Maine. He won in the general election on November 5, 2024.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

