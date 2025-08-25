American Tower (NYSE:AMT) Shares Unloaded Rep. Ritchie Torres

Representative Ritchie Torres (D-New York) recently sold shares of American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT). In a filing disclosed on August 20th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in American Tower stock on July 11th.

Representative Ritchie Torres also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) on 7/11/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) on 7/11/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) on 7/11/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) on 7/11/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) on 7/11/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of MetLife (NYSE:MET) on 7/11/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) on 7/11/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) on 7/11/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of McKesson (NYSE:MCK) on 7/11/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) on 7/11/2025.

American Tower Stock Down 0.1%

AMT stock traded down $0.3150 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $211.5650. The stock had a trading volume of 627,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,581,712. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36. American Tower Corporation has a 1-year low of $172.51 and a 1-year high of $243.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $216.76 and a 200 day moving average of $212.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.92, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.82.

Institutional Trading of American Tower

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 24.85% and a net margin of 12.60%.The business’s revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.79 EPS. American Tower has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.460-10.650 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that American Tower Corporation will post 10.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cim Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 99.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,403,000 after purchasing an additional 5,933 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,115,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 34,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,175,000 after purchasing an additional 6,489 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 850.3% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its stake in American Tower by 829.0% in the 2nd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 163,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,081,000 after buying an additional 145,677 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Juan Font sold 720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total value of $149,997.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 23,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,880,130.25. The trade was a 2.98% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on AMT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of American Tower in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. HSBC cut shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $235.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on American Tower from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on American Tower from $248.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $244.73.

About Representative Torres

Ritchie Torres (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing New York’s 15th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2021. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Torres (Democratic Party) ran for re-election to the U.S. House to represent New York’s 15th Congressional District. He won in the general election on November 5, 2024.

Ritchie Torres lives in the Bronx, New York.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

