Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Unloaded Rep. Ritchie Torres

Representative Ritchie Torres (D-New York) recently sold shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX). In a filing disclosed on August 20th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Equinix stock on July 11th.

Representative Ritchie Torres also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Equinix alerts:

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) on 7/11/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) on 7/11/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) on 7/11/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) on 7/11/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of MetLife (NYSE:MET) on 7/11/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) on 7/11/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) on 7/11/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of McKesson (NYSE:MCK) on 7/11/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) on 7/11/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) on 7/11/2025.

Equinix Stock Down 0.4%

NASDAQ EQIX traded down $3.25 on Monday, hitting $783.22. The stock had a trading volume of 124,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 618,135. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $796.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $837.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Equinix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $701.41 and a 52-week high of $994.03. The stock has a market cap of $76.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.90.

Equinix Dividend Announcement

Equinix ( NASDAQ:EQIX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $9.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $6.42. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 7.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $9.22 earnings per share. Equinix has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 37.670-38.480 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Equinix, Inc. will post 33.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 20th will be issued a $4.69 dividend. This represents a $18.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 20th. Equinix’s payout ratio is currently 183.74%.

Insider Activity

In other Equinix news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 75 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $781.50, for a total transaction of $58,612.50. Following the transaction, the director owned 17,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,935,708. This trade represents a 0.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adaire Fox-Martin sold 2,949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $884.91, for a total transaction of $2,609,599.59. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 9,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,508,409.65. This represents a 23.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Equinix

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 8.2% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 52,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,643,000 after acquiring an additional 3,981 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equinix by 71.7% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 74,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,690,000 after purchasing an additional 31,073 shares during the period. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix in the first quarter valued at about $451,000. Partners Group Holding AG lifted its stake in shares of Equinix by 10.6% in the first quarter. Partners Group Holding AG now owns 51,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,225,000 after purchasing an additional 4,968 shares during the period. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of Equinix by 20.1% in the first quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 3,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,150,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EQIX has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Equinix from $978.00 to $1,018.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Equinix from $904.00 to $961.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Equinix from $798.00 to $804.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Equinix from $970.00 to $990.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Equinix from $1,000.00 to $950.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $962.52.

Read Our Latest Research Report on EQIX

About Representative Torres

Ritchie Torres (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing New York’s 15th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2021. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Torres (Democratic Party) ran for re-election to the U.S. House to represent New York’s 15th Congressional District. He won in the general election on November 5, 2024.

Ritchie Torres lives in the Bronx, New York.

Equinix Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.