Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 57.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 727,349 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 266,811 shares during the period. Micron Technology accounts for 1.4% of Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Micron Technology worth $63,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MU. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Roxbury Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 306.1% in the 1st quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC now owns 398 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Mark J. Murphy sold 34,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.32, for a total value of $3,716,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 264,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,864,415.52. The trade was a 11.41% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.15, for a total transaction of $876,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 22,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,848,664.30. This represents a 23.52% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 286,042 shares of company stock worth $34,679,277. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Micron Technology Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of MU opened at $116.42 on Tuesday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.54 and a 1-year high of $129.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $118.42 and a 200 day moving average of $100.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.98 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.34. Micron Technology had a net margin of 18.41% and a return on equity of 13.60%. The company had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. Micron Technology has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.350-2.650 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 7th were issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 7th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is currently 8.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Arete Research raised shares of Micron Technology to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $95.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.24.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Further Reading

