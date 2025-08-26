Longview Partners Guernsey LTD Has $445.02 Million Holdings in Sysco Corporation $SYY

Longview Partners Guernsey LTD trimmed its stake in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,930,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 364,100 shares during the period. Sysco accounts for about 3.6% of Longview Partners Guernsey LTD’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD’s holdings in Sysco were worth $445,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH grew its position in Sysco by 106.4% in the 1st quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Sysco by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 223,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,772,000 after purchasing an additional 4,932 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co grew its position in Sysco by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 66,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,084,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Sysco in the 1st quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Sysco by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 83.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Sysco news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $3,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 56,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,504,320. This trade represents a 41.54% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ronald L. Phillips sold 6,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $509,166.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 34,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,786,724. The trade was a 15.45% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,026 shares of company stock valued at $6,766,059 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of SYY stock opened at $79.3370 on Tuesday. Sysco Corporation has a 12-month low of $67.12 and a 12-month high of $82.64. The company has a market capitalization of $38.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $78.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.75.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.09. Sysco had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 109.52%. The firm had revenue of $21.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sysco has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.500-4.600 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Sysco Corporation will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 3rd. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on SYY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Sysco from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Sysco from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Sysco from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. UBS Group set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Sysco in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $88.00 price objective on shares of Sysco and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.69.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

