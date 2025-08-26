Causeway Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. $ADI

Causeway Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 15.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 424,025 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 57,467 shares during the quarter. Analog Devices comprises about 1.8% of Causeway Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Causeway Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $85,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the first quarter worth about $45,981,000. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 89.0% during the first quarter. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd now owns 23,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,651,000 after buying an additional 10,861 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 90,102 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares in the last quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 36,169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,294,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 2,192 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of Analog Devices stock opened at $254.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $158.65 and a 1 year high of $257.21. The company has a market capitalization of $125.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $235.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $217.81.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 18.85%.Analog Devices’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. Analog Devices has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.120-2.320 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is currently 101.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Analog Devices

In other news, Director Ray Stata sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.23, for a total transaction of $747,593.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 167,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,088,010.33. The trade was a 1.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Katsufumi Nakamura sold 2,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.03, for a total transaction of $617,594.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 13,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,360,558.47. This represents a 15.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Analog Devices from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Barclays boosted their price target on Analog Devices from $185.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Wall Street Zen raised Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised Analog Devices from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.53.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

