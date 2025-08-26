Zuckerman Investment Group LLC Invests $912,000 in Dell Technologies Inc. $DELL

Zuckerman Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 10,010 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $912,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC bought a new stake in Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in Dell Technologies by 270.7% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 304 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity at Dell Technologies

In other news, insider William F. Scannell sold 91,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.42, for a total transaction of $10,803,456.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 56,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,682,322.18. This trade represents a 61.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 10,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.27, for a total transaction of $1,222,700,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 25,912,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,168,289,707.07. This represents a 27.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,989,063 shares of company stock worth $1,583,673,412. 42.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 30th. Raymond James Financial upped their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Dell Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.06.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE DELL opened at $131.4560 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.92. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.25 and a 52-week high of $147.66. The stock has a market cap of $89.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.97, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.02.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The technology company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by ($0.13). Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 226.48% and a net margin of 4.63%.The business had revenue of $23.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. Dell Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Dell Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.250-2.25 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 9.400-9.40 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.93 EPS for the current year.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 22nd. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.49%.

Dell Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.