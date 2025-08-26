Zuckerman Investment Group LLC Invests $912,000 in Dell Technologies Inc. $DELL

Zuckerman Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 10,010 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $912,000.
Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC bought a new stake in Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in Dell Technologies by 270.7% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 304 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.37% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at Dell Technologies
In other news, insider William F. Scannell sold 91,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.42, for a total transaction of $10,803,456.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 56,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,682,322.18. This trade represents a 61.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 10,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.27, for a total transaction of $1,222,700,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 25,912,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,168,289,707.07. This represents a 27.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,989,063 shares of company stock worth $1,583,673,412. 42.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Dell Technologies Stock Performance
NYSE DELL opened at $131.4560 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.92. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.25 and a 52-week high of $147.66. The stock has a market cap of $89.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.97, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.02.
Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The technology company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by ($0.13). Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 226.48% and a net margin of 4.63%.The business had revenue of $23.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. Dell Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Dell Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.250-2.25 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 9.400-9.40 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.93 EPS for the current year.
Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 22nd. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.49%.
Dell Technologies Profile
Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).
