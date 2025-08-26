Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Expand Energy (EXE)

Expand Energy (NASDAQ: EXE) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

8/20/2025 – Expand Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $145.00 to $132.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/18/2025 – Expand Energy was downgraded by analysts at Roth Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $98.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $125.00.

8/14/2025 – Expand Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $140.00 to $136.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/13/2025 – Expand Energy had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Scotiabank.

8/13/2025 – Expand Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from $135.00 to $140.00. They now have a “sector outperform” rating on the stock.

8/4/2025 – Expand Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $134.00 to $139.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/31/2025 – Expand Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $139.00 to $140.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/30/2025 – Expand Energy was given a new $125.00 price target on by analysts at Roth Capital.

7/17/2025 – Expand Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $127.00 to $125.00.

7/16/2025 – Expand Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Siebert Williams Shank from $142.00 to $128.00.

7/15/2025 – Expand Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $121.00 to $120.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

7/11/2025 – Expand Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from $120.00 to $135.00. They now have a “sector outperform” rating on the stock.

7/7/2025 – Expand Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $122.00 to $139.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/7/2025 – Expand Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Bernstein Bank from $150.00 to $146.00.

7/3/2025 – Expand Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Capital One Financial Corporation from $105.00 to $101.00.

7/2/2025 – Expand Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Wolfe Research from $150.00 to $148.00.

7/1/2025 – Expand Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $141.00 to $142.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/1/2025 – Expand Energy had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $144.00 to $145.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/1/2025 – Expand Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt from $119.00 to $118.00.

Expand Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. Expand Energy’s payout ratio is currently 589.74%.

Insider Activity at Expand Energy

In other Expand Energy news, COO Joshua J. Viets purchased 2,000 shares of Expand Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $92.16 per share, for a total transaction of $184,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 61,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,684,060.16. The trade was a 3.35% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Domenic J. Dell’osso, Jr. bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $95.86 per share, with a total value of $239,650.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 166,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,981,299.90. This represents a 1.52% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Expand Energy Corporation is an independent natural gas producer principally in the United States. Expand Energy Corporation, formerly known as Chesapeake Energy Corporation, is based in OKLAHOMA CITY.

