Redwood Investment Management LLC Has $2.81 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF $EFV

Redwood Investment Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,744 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,660 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $2,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 41.3% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 38,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after purchasing an additional 11,327 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 193.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 31,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 3,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 239,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,578,000 after buying an additional 69,805 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS EFV opened at $67.4530 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a one year low of $51.0450 and a one year high of $66.8250. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.66 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $64.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.36.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

