Rockfire Resources (LON:ROCK) Shares Up 22.9% – What’s Next?

Rockfire Resources plc (LON:ROCK – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 22.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.15 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.15 ($0.00). 426,021,750 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 787% from the average session volume of 48,042,977 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.12 ($0.00).

Rockfire Resources Trading Up 31.4%

The stock has a market capitalization of £4.79 million, a PE ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 0.10 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 0.10.

Rockfire Resources (LON:ROCK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported GBX (0.07) EPS for the quarter.

Rockfire Resources Company Profile

Rockfire Resources plc is a progressive copper and gold exploration company with a strong growth strategy. The Company has a goal of delineating significant copper and gold resources to move its projects towards feasibility and development.

Our three projects in Queensland, Australia are actively being explored and Rockfire is achieving success through exploration.

