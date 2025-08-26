Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) Sets New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

Shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $125.06 and last traded at $125.14, with a volume of 59481 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $124.22.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on ALV shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $126.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Autoliv from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $103.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Autoliv presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.64.

Autoliv Stock Up 0.9%

The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.74, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.84.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 18th. The auto parts company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.14. Autoliv had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 30.73%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Autoliv, Inc. will post 9.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Autoliv Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. This is an increase from Autoliv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Autoliv’s payout ratio is currently 30.63%.

Autoliv announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, June 4th that allows the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the auto parts company to buy up to 31.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Jan Carlson sold 1,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.32, for a total transaction of $168,437.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 77,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,394,041.76. The trade was a 1.97% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. True Wealth Design LLC grew its stake in shares of Autoliv by 1,892.3% during the 2nd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 259 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. SouthState Corp bought a new position in shares of Autoliv during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Autoliv by 103.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 348 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Autoliv by 122.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 370 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Autoliv during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 69.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Autoliv Company Profile

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

Featured Stories

