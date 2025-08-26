Findlay Park Partners LLP Raises Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN

Findlay Park Partners LLP increased its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 160.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 825,631 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 508,100 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP owned 0.09% of Texas Instruments worth $148,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 16,840 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,158,000 after purchasing an additional 4,218 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 138,350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,942,000 after buying an additional 17,840 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 12,595 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,362,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC grew its position in Texas Instruments by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 4,044 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $758,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 56,953 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,679,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Texas Instruments stock opened at $205.97 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.81, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $187.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.03. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $139.95 and a 1-year high of $221.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $201.33 and a 200-day moving average of $185.95.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 30.23%.Texas Instruments’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. Texas Instruments has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.360-1.600 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 31st were issued a $1.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 31st. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 99.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group set a $255.00 price target on Texas Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Arete Research raised Texas Instruments to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Arete assumed coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $203.80 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Texas Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $212.21.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

