New Gold (NYSE:NGD) Hits New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

New Gold Inc. (NYSE:NGD – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.66 and last traded at $5.68, with a volume of 856169 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.53.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NGD shares. Raymond James Financial upgraded New Gold to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Wall Street Zen raised New Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. National Bankshares reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of New Gold in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on New Gold from $5.50 to $6.25 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.38.

Get New Gold alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on New Gold

New Gold Price Performance

Institutional Trading of New Gold

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 43.81 and a beta of 0.38.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of New Gold by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 27,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 2,071 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of New Gold by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 473,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,342,000 after purchasing an additional 2,679 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of New Gold by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 25,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 3,808 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of New Gold by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 282,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming boosted its position in shares of New Gold by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 26,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 6,465 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.82% of the company’s stock.

About New Gold

(Get Free Report)

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, develops and operates of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company’s principal operating properties include 100% interest in the Rainy River mine located in Northwestern Ontario, Canada; and New Afton project situated in South-Central British Columbia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for New Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.