GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. Has $3.32 Million Stock Position in Paramount Global $PARAA

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. boosted its position in shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAA – Free Report) by 16.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 145,808 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,608 shares during the period. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC.’s holdings in Paramount Global were worth $3,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Poehling Capital Management INC. boosted its position in Paramount Global by 8.3% during the first quarter. Poehling Capital Management INC. now owns 243,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,544,000 after purchasing an additional 18,758 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Paramount Global by 4,605.4% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 22,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 22,244 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Paramount Global by 4.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 130,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,974,000 after buying an additional 5,912 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Paramount Global by 34.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Paramount Global by 98.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 35,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after buying an additional 17,461 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Seaport Res Ptn cut Paramount Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, Paramount Global has an average rating of “Sell”.

Paramount Global Stock Performance

Paramount Global stock opened at $16.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.40 billion, a PE ratio of -563.48 and a beta of 1.27. Paramount Global has a 52 week low of $16.70 and a 52 week high of $24.50.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. Paramount Global had a positive return on equity of 4.51% and a negative net margin of 0.05%.The firm had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.88 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Paramount Global will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Paramount Global Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently -666.67%.

About Paramount Global

Paramount Global operates as a media, streaming, and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates CBS Television Network, a domestic broadcast television network; CBS Stations, a television station; and international free-to-air networks comprising Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; domestic premium and basic cable networks, such as Paramount+ with Showtime, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, The Smithsonian Channel, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports Network; and international extensions of these brands.

