Redwood Investment Management LLC Has $93.40 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF $IWM

Redwood Investment Management LLC cut its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 24.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 468,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 155,441 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for about 10.1% of Redwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Redwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $93,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IWM. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,186.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 51,271,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,228,208,000 after acquiring an additional 47,286,837 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 59.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,044,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,205,746,000 after buying an additional 2,262,696 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 25,821.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 998,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $199,238,000 after purchasing an additional 994,882 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 286.9% in the first quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 1,197,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $233,345,000 after purchasing an additional 887,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 135.9% during the 1st quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 844,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $168,452,000 after buying an additional 486,396 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $232.36 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $171.73 and a 52-week high of $244.98. The firm has a market cap of $66.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $221.15 and its 200 day moving average is $209.71.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

