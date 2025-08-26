NextNav Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:NN)

NextNav Inc. (NASDAQ:NN – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors acquired 11,177 call options on the company. Thisisanincreaseof88% compared to the typical daily volume of 5,956 call options.

NextNav Trading Up 4.2%

Shares of NN stock traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $17.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 703,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,310,057. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.34 and a beta of 1.04. NextNav has a one year low of $6.71 and a one year high of $18.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.17. The company has a current ratio of 14.97, a quick ratio of 14.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.42.

NextNav (NASDAQ:NN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $1.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 million. NextNav had a negative return on equity of 556.83% and a negative net margin of 2,678.59%. Equities research analysts expect that NextNav will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Zacks Research raised NextNav to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NextNav presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at NextNav

In related news, CEO Mariam Sorond sold 69,853 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.38, for a total transaction of $1,004,486.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,480,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,289,661.90. This trade represents a 4.51% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NextNav

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NN. AlphaQuest LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextNav during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of NextNav by 331.0% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of NextNav by 112.5% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextNav during the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NextNav during the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. 79.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NextNav Company Profile

NextNav Inc provides next generation positioning, navigation, and timing (PNT) solutions in the United States. It offers Pinnacle, a dedicated vertical positioning network to cover entire metropolitan areas including devices equipped with a barometric pressure sensor with the highest quality wide-area altitude service.

