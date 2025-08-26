ESSA Pharma Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:EPIX)

ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX – Get Free Report) (TSE:EPI) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Traders purchased 4,862 call options on the company. Thisrepresentsanincreaseof1,031% compared to the average volume of 430 call options.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ESSA Pharma

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of ESSA Pharma by 10,153,775.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 812,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 812,302 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in ESSA Pharma during the fourth quarter worth about $378,000. DLD Asset Management LP acquired a new position in ESSA Pharma during the first quarter worth about $290,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in ESSA Pharma during the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in ESSA Pharma during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. 75.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ESSA Pharma alerts:

ESSA Pharma Stock Down 65.6%

EPIX stock traded down $0.5138 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.27. The company had a trading volume of 83,108,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,818,760. ESSA Pharma has a one year low of $0.24 and a one year high of $7.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.77 million, a P/E ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 1.55.

ESSA Pharma Dividend Announcement

ESSA Pharma ( NASDAQ:EPIX Get Free Report ) (TSE:EPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.08. On average, research analysts forecast that ESSA Pharma will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $1.69 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 25th.

About ESSA Pharma

(Get Free Report)

ESSA Pharma Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses the development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of prostate cancer. The company’s lead candidate EPI-7386, an androgen receptor based resistance mechanisms that develop in patients with castration-resistant prostate cancer and metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ESSA Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESSA Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.