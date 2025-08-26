FedEx Corporation $FDX Shares Purchased by Nicolet Bankshares Inc.

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. increased its stake in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 20.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,377 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the period. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FDX. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in FedEx by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,489,161 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $4,994,848,000 after purchasing an additional 289,655 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in FedEx by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,264,993 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $795,940,000 after acquiring an additional 43,989 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,357,017 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $663,100,000 after purchasing an additional 273,478 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 2,030,687 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $495,041,000 after acquiring an additional 135,290 shares during the period. Finally, ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 85.9% in the first quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 1,585,033 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $386,399,000 after acquiring an additional 732,266 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 3,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.29, for a total value of $860,226.90. Following the sale, the director owned 15,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,696,592.77. This trade represents a 18.88% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marvin R. Ellison sold 3,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.94, for a total value of $855,353.40. Following the transaction, the director owned 7,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,829,176.80. This trade represents a 31.86% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,343 shares of company stock valued at $2,228,816 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FDX opened at $232.9780 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $54.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $230.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $230.49. FedEx Corporation has a 52-week low of $194.29 and a 52-week high of $308.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 24th. The shipping service provider reported $6.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.98 by $0.09. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 4.65%.The company had revenue of $22.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.41 EPS. FedEx has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.400-4.000 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FedEx Corporation will post 19.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 8th will be given a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 8th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.36%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FDX shares. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on FedEx from $282.00 to $249.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded shares of FedEx from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.13.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

