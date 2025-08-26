Eaton Corporation, PLC $ETN Shares Purchased by Zuckerman Investment Group LLC

Zuckerman Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Eaton Corporation, PLC (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 20.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETN. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Eaton by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG acquired a new position in shares of Eaton during the fourth quarter valued at $42,839,000. Nebula Research & Development LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton during the fourth quarter valued at $355,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 43.1% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ETN. Rothschild Redb raised shares of Eaton to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $340.00 to $344.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $336.00 to $356.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Rothschild & Co Redburn started coverage on shares of Eaton in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $336.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane started coverage on shares of Eaton in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price objective on the stock. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $379.10.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Olivier Leonetti sold 16,018 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.39, for a total value of $5,740,691.02. Following the transaction, the insider owned 630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,785.70. This trade represents a 96.22% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Price Performance

Shares of Eaton stock opened at $346.1970 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $360.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $320.00. Eaton Corporation, PLC has a 52 week low of $231.85 and a 52 week high of $399.56. The stock has a market cap of $134.77 billion, a PE ratio of 34.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.18.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.03. Eaton had a net margin of 15.11% and a return on equity of 23.91%. The firm had revenue of $7.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.73 earnings per share. Eaton’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Eaton has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 3.010-3.070 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 11.970-12.170 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eaton Corporation, PLC will post 12.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 7th were paid a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 7th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.85%.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Featured Articles

