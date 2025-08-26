Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $23.67 Million Stake in Bank of America Corporation $BAC

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL decreased its stake in shares of Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) by 5.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 567,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 32,860 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $23,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 16,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC grew its position in Bank of America by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 20,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $906,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Maia Wealth LLC grew its position in Bank of America by 1.4% during the first quarter. Maia Wealth LLC now owns 17,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Northern Financial Advisors Inc grew its position in Bank of America by 1.8% during the first quarter. Northern Financial Advisors Inc now owns 14,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Jackson Hole Trust grew its position in Bank of America by 1.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 18,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $832,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BAC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Bank of America from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. HSBC cut Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, July 7th. TD Cowen began coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Phillip Securities cut Bank of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Baird R W cut Bank of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of America has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.13.

Bank of America Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of BAC opened at $49.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $366.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.80. Bank of America Corporation has a 52 week low of $33.06 and a 52 week high of $49.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.16 and a 200-day moving average of $43.82.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03. The business had revenue of ($22,273.00) million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.79 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 14.81%.Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of America Corporation will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 30.41%.

Bank of America announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, July 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $40.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 11.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider James P. Demare sold 148,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.57, for a total transaction of $6,762,177.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 223,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,180,656.99. This trade represents a 39.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Featured Articles

