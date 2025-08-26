Nicolet Bankshares Inc. Cuts Position in Schlumberger Limited $SLB

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. decreased its stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 14.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,965 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,194 shares during the period. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 478.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,719,476 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,994,674,000 after buying an additional 39,474,501 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in Schlumberger by 27.7% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 19,829,381 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $824,160,000 after buying an additional 4,300,222 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Schlumberger by 211.1% in the 1st quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 5,992,997 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $250,507,000 after purchasing an additional 4,066,500 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Schlumberger in the 1st quarter worth approximately $169,232,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schlumberger by 3,112.1% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,627,051 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $139,059,000 after buying an additional 3,514,134 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Schlumberger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Schlumberger from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Schlumberger from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Atb Cap Markets raised Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, Melius began coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.86.

Schlumberger Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of SLB opened at $35.67 on Tuesday. Schlumberger Limited has a 12 month low of $31.11 and a 12 month high of $46.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $48.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22, a P/E/G ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 1.03.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 18th. The oil and gas company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. Schlumberger had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 20.99%. The company had revenue of $8.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. Schlumberger’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 3rd. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is currently 39.04%.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

