Vanguard Value ETF $VTV Shares Sold by Nicolet Bankshares Inc.

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. lowered its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $3,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 20.0% in the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Kitching Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 11.7% in the first quarter. Kitching Partners LLC now owns 5,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. PKS Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 64.2% in the first quarter. PKS Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $838,404,000. Finally, Apexium Financial LP lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 29.8% in the first quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 26,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,499,000 after acquiring an additional 5,979 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of VTV stock opened at $182.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $142.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $150.43 and a fifty-two week high of $183.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $178.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $173.00.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

