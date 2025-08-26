Nicolet Bankshares Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Eaton Corporation, PLC $ETN

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. lessened its stake in Eaton Corporation, PLC (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 382 shares during the quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETN. IMA Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton during the first quarter worth $25,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 102.0% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Abound Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 73.8% during the first quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of NYSE:ETN opened at $345.9350 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.67 billion, a PE ratio of 34.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $360.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $320.00. Eaton Corporation, PLC has a 1 year low of $231.85 and a 1 year high of $399.56.

Eaton Announces Dividend

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.93 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 15.11% and a return on equity of 23.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.73 earnings per share. Eaton has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 3.010-3.070 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 11.970-12.170 EPS. Analysts predict that Eaton Corporation, PLC will post 12.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 7th were paid a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 7th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.85%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ETN. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Eaton from $326.00 to $349.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $396.00 price target on shares of Eaton in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $336.00 to $356.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $379.10.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Eaton news, insider Olivier Leonetti sold 16,018 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.39, for a total value of $5,740,691.02. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 630 shares in the company, valued at $225,785.70. This represents a 96.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

