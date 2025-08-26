Quadcap Wealth Management LLC Has $2.14 Million Stock Position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust $DIA

Quadcap Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 245 shares during the quarter. Quadcap Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $2,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DIA. POM Investment Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Curat Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA DIA opened at $453.07 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $442.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $426.72. The company has a market cap of $38.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 0.94. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $366.32 and a 1 year high of $457.87.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

