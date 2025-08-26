CDW Corporation $CDW Shares Sold by Zuckerman Investment Group LLC

Zuckerman Investment Group LLC decreased its position in shares of CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 17.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,852 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,075 shares during the quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $1,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in CDW by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 207,506 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $33,255,000 after acquiring an additional 35,737 shares in the last quarter. Unison Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CDW by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Unison Asset Management LLC now owns 42,389 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,339,000 after purchasing an additional 3,657 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CDW by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,942 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $963,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in CDW by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 19,995 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CDW in the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CDW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of CDW from $205.00 to $176.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. UBS Group cut their target price on CDW from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Citigroup upped their price target on CDW from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on CDW from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CDW presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $202.00.

CDW Stock Down 0.3%

NASDAQ:CDW opened at $166.46 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $173.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $172.19. The company has a market capitalization of $21.82 billion, a PE ratio of 20.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.22. CDW Corporation has a 1-year low of $137.31 and a 1-year high of $231.38.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.11. CDW had a net margin of 4.92% and a return on equity of 53.63%. The company had revenue of $5.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.50 EPS. CDW’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that CDW Corporation will post 9.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CDW Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 25th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. CDW’s payout ratio is 31.06%.

CDW Profile

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

