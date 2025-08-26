Quadcap Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF $SCHG

Quadcap Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 65,952 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,203 shares during the period. Quadcap Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WealthCollab LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. BOKF NA increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 62.8% during the 1st quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Luminist Capital LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.2%

SCHG opened at $30.44 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.64 and a 200 day moving average of $27.46. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $21.37 and a 52-week high of $30.87. The stock has a market cap of $46.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.24 and a beta of 1.10.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

