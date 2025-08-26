WCG Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. $NEE

WCG Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,411 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $809,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NEE. GQG Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 58.4% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 17,236,502 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,221,896,000 after buying an additional 6,352,798 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $240,269,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 20.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,446,413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,165,748,000 after buying an additional 2,815,629 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 8,456.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,458,536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $174,286,000 after buying an additional 2,429,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 23,090,426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,655,353,000 after buying an additional 2,030,331 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on NEE. Melius began coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group cut their price objective on NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Melius Research upgraded NextEra Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on NextEra Energy from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.23.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

NEE opened at $75.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $73.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.86. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.72 and a 12-month high of $86.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.36, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.63.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.52 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 22.84%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. Equities analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.5665 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 28th. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.37%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.84, for a total transaction of $538,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 26,539 shares in the company, valued at $1,906,561.76. This represents a 22.03% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Treasurer James Michael May sold 2,177 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total value of $168,717.50. Following the sale, the treasurer owned 27,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,143,805. This represents a 7.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

