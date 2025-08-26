Gabelli Funds LLC Acquires 9,400 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. $OKE

Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 845,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,400 shares during the period. ONEOK comprises about 0.6% of Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Gabelli Funds LLC owned approximately 0.14% of ONEOK worth $83,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PKS Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 8.0% in the first quarter. PKS Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. increased its holdings in ONEOK by 22.2% during the first quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. now owns 67,441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,691,000 after buying an additional 12,258 shares during the last quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ONEOK by 65.0% during the first quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 81,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,128,000 after buying an additional 32,261 shares during the last quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. increased its holdings in ONEOK by 1.5% during the first quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. now owns 164,213 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,293,000 after buying an additional 2,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ONEOK by 4.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 161,573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,031,000 after purchasing an additional 6,531 shares in the last quarter. 69.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ONEOK Stock Performance

Shares of ONEOK stock opened at $74.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $46.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $79.18 and its 200 day moving average is $85.50. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.18 and a 1 year high of $118.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.20 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 14.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. ONEOK has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.370-5.370 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 1st. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.5%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on OKE. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $94.00 to $88.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Scotiabank set a $92.00 price target on shares of ONEOK and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of ONEOK from $110.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $102.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.57.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

