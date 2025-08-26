FORA Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Salesforce Inc. $CRM

FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 22,291 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,982,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CRM. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 450.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 314.8% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 112 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abound Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.02, for a total value of $578,295.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 11,911,571 shares in the company, valued at $3,061,511,978.42. This trade represents a 0.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,827 shares of company stock valued at $14,085,446. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Salesforce Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of Salesforce stock opened at $247.75 on Tuesday. Salesforce Inc. has a 1 year low of $226.48 and a 1 year high of $369.00. The firm has a market cap of $236.85 billion, a PE ratio of 38.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $258.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $270.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The CRM provider reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.03. Salesforce had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 16.08%.The firm had revenue of $9.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Salesforce has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.270-11.330 EPS. Q2 2026 guidance at 2.760-2.780 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Salesforce Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th were paid a $0.416 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 18th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CRM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Erste Group Bank cut Salesforce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Salesforce from $243.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Salesforce from an “overweight” rating to a “cautious” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $370.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Salesforce from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have issued a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $344.05.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

