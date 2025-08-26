Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) Shares Unloaded Rep. Susie Lee

Representative Susie Lee (D-Nevada) recently sold shares of Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL). In a filing disclosed on August 22nd, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $500,001 and $1,000,000 in Full House Resorts stock on July 23rd. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “SUZANNE K LEE TRUST > FIDELITY INVESTMENTS BROKERAGE 249” account.

Representative Susie Lee also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $500,001 – $1,000,000 in shares of Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) on 6/13/2025.

Sold $250,001 – $500,000 in shares of Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) on 6/13/2025.

Full House Resorts Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FLL traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $3.72. 26,733 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 217,799. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.08, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $134.15 million, a PE ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.92. Full House Resorts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.86 and a 1-year high of $5.59.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Full House Resorts ( NASDAQ:FLL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.09). Full House Resorts had a negative return on equity of 118.79% and a negative net margin of 13.75%.The firm had revenue of $73.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.47 million.

FLL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Macquarie reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Full House Resorts in a research note on Friday, August 8th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Full House Resorts from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.50.

View Our Latest Research Report on Full House Resorts

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Full House Resorts

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Orvieto Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Full House Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,776,000. One Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Full House Resorts by 127.0% during the first quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 578,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,420,000 after purchasing an additional 323,931 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Full House Resorts by 1,685.4% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 229,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 216,458 shares during the last quarter. Mink Brook Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Full House Resorts in the second quarter worth about $739,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Full House Resorts in the second quarter worth about $681,000. 37.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Full House Resorts news, Director Eric J. Green purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.54 per share, with a total value of $35,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 233,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $828,214.86. This trade represents a 4.47% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Representative Lee

Susie Lee (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Nevada’s 3rd Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2019. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Lee (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Nevada’s 3rd Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Susie Lee attended Carnegie Mellon University in Pittsburgh and graduated with honors, earning a master’s degree in public management. After college, she worked in Massachusetts at an environmental and economic consulting firm that specialized in water resource issues. She moved to Las Vegas, Nevada, in 1993, where she then worked as a campaign policy advisor to Las Vegas Mayor Jan Laverty Jones and founded a homeless shelter for parents and children in need. In 2010, she became the president of the board of Communities In Schools of Nevada (CIS), a program that seeks to lower high school dropout rates. Lee has served on several other boards and committees in the Las Vegas area.

About Full House Resorts

(Get Free Report)

Full House Resorts, Inc owns, leases, operates, develops, manages, and invests in casinos, and related hospitality and entertainment facilities in the United States. It operates through Midwest & South, West, and Contracted Sports Wagering segments. The company's properties include American Place in Waukegan, Illinois; Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel in Hancock County, Mississippi; Rising Star Casino Resort in Rising Sun, Indiana; Bronco Billy's Casino and Chamonix Casino Hotel in Cripple Creek, Colorado; Stockman's Casino in Fallon, Nevada; and Grand Lodge Casino, located within the Hyatt Regency Lake Tahoe Resort, Spa and Casino in Incline Village, Nevada.

Read More

