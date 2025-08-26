Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Has $28.31 Million Stock Holdings in The Allstate Corporation $ALL

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 35.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 136,712 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 74,038 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $28,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Hawaii increased its stake in shares of Allstate by 1.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 4,046 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $838,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. ICONIQ Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Allstate by 16.4% in the first quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Allstate by 717.6% in the first quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 50,984 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,557,000 after buying an additional 44,748 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Allstate by 92.1% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 14,306 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,962,000 after buying an additional 6,857 shares during the period. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Allstate by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,278 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

ALL stock opened at $202.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $53.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $199.22 and its 200 day moving average is $199.18. The Allstate Corporation has a 52 week low of $176.00 and a 52 week high of $214.76.

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $5.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $2.74. Allstate had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 28.74%. The business had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Allstate Corporation will post 18.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is 18.81%.

Several brokerages recently commented on ALL. Wells Fargo & Company set a $202.00 target price on Allstate and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Allstate from $237.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Citigroup raised Allstate to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Allstate from $254.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Allstate to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $230.73.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

