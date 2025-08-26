CVS Health Corporation $CVS Shares Sold by Nicolet Bankshares Inc.

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. reduced its position in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 18.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,422 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 2,167 shares during the quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in CVS Health by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 118,335,394 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $8,017,223,000 after buying an additional 969,027 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox raised its position in CVS Health by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 73,459,122 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $4,976,856,000 after buying an additional 3,353,223 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in CVS Health by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,413,853 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,383,039,000 after buying an additional 2,375,764 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in CVS Health by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,309,289 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,037,205,000 after buying an additional 1,942,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in CVS Health by 5.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,647,873 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $924,643,000 after acquiring an additional 728,924 shares in the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Guy P. Sansone acquired 1,570 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $63.70 per share, for a total transaction of $100,009.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 12,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $764,845.90. This trade represents a 15.04% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CVS Health Stock Performance

CVS stock opened at $71.22 on Tuesday. CVS Health Corporation has a 12-month low of $43.56 and a 12-month high of $72.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.37. The firm has a market cap of $90.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.58.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $98.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.87 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 1.17%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.83 earnings per share. CVS Health has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.300-6.400 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CVS Health Corporation will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 22nd were paid a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.7%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on CVS Health from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Bernstein Bank lowered their target price on CVS Health from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on CVS Health from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.67.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

