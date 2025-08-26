Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated $MA

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 383,578 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 5,806 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up about 1.1% of Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $210,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MA. Ethos Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Mastercard by 19.5% in the first quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 3,174 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC lifted its position in Mastercard by 9.4% in the first quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 871 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Trust Co of Florida lifted its position in Mastercard by 36.4% in the first quarter. Canandaigua National Trust Co of Florida now owns 693 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Mastercard by 18.0% in the first quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,870 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Finally, Baldwin Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Mastercard by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 1,731 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MA opened at $593.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $564.53 and a 200-day moving average of $555.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $465.59 and a 52-week high of $601.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $536.39 billion, a PE ratio of 40.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.03.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The credit services provider reported $4.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by $0.10. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.93% and a return on equity of 200.01%. The firm had revenue of $8.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 9th were paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 9th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 20.50%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MA shares. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $650.00 to $656.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Wolfe Research set a $655.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $650.00 to $652.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Mastercard has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $617.93.

In related news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 9,428 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.05, for a total transaction of $3,328,555.40. Following the sale, the insider owned 58,451 shares in the company, valued at $20,636,125.55. This represents a 13.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 17,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $586.89, for a total transaction of $10,456,032.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 31,234 shares in the company, valued at $18,330,922.26. The trade was a 36.32% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,269 shares of company stock valued at $30,634,699 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

