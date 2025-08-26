Traders Buy High Volume of Bank of Nova Scotia Call Options (NYSE:BNS)

Bank of Nova Scotia (The) (NYSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (TSE:BNS) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 2,062 call options on the stock. Thisrepresentsanincreaseofapproximately188% compared to the typical volume of 716 call options.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.00.

Get Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia Trading Up 5.6%

Bank of Nova Scotia stock traded up $3.1970 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.5170. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,153,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,968,987. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1 year low of $44.09 and a 1 year high of $60.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.19 billion, a PE ratio of 17.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (TSE:BNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 27th. The bank reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.98 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 8.83%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

Bank of Nova Scotia Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.3%. This is a boost from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is 94.72%.

Institutional Trading of Bank of Nova Scotia

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new stake in Bank of Nova Scotia during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of Nova Scotia in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in Bank of Nova Scotia in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,175 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 40.7% during the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,211 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.13% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.