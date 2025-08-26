Rafferty Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $REGN

Rafferty Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,702 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,906 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $28,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinney & Scofield Inc. purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 344.4% during the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 40 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $27,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Curat Global LLC purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 2.9%

NASDAQ:REGN opened at $572.38 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $551.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $589.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.60 and a quick ratio of 3.72. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $476.49 and a 12 month high of $1,211.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.67 billion, a PE ratio of 14.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.33.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Announces Dividend

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.43 by $4.46. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 31.37%.The company had revenue of $3,675,600 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $11.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th will be given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 18th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

REGN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $580.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $688.00 to $695.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $829.65.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

