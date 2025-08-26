Johnson Controls International plc $JCI Holdings Cut by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lowered its position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 407,224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,753 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned about 0.06% of Johnson Controls International worth $32,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in JCI. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG increased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 67.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 88,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,991,000 after purchasing an additional 35,655 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 9,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 23,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 478.5% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 3,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 4,785 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Johnson Controls International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 20th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.72.

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Nathan D. Manning sold 1,422 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.69, for a total transaction of $147,447.18. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 140,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,607,950.89. This trade represents a 1.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Anuruddha Rathninde sold 15,000 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.13, for a total transaction of $1,546,950.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 42,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,390,656.62. This trade represents a 26.05% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,266 shares of company stock valued at $1,986,931 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International stock opened at $106.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $69.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.30. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1 year low of $67.68 and a 1 year high of $112.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $105.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.75.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.99 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 14.71%. Johnson Controls International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.650-3.680 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 1.140-1.170 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 18th. Investors of record on Monday, June 23rd were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.92%.

Johnson Controls International declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Friday, June 13th that permits the company to repurchase $9.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 13.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

