Nicolet Bankshares Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. decreased its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,740 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 1,119 shares during the quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 113.7% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 15,039 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,817,000 after acquiring an additional 8,002 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,172 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 805,697 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $97,337,000 after acquiring an additional 7,460 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,985,826 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,689,628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 129,024 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $15,587,000 after acquiring an additional 21,570 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at TJX Companies

In other news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 950 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.09, for a total transaction of $121,685.50. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 22,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,909,180.08. The trade was a 4.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TJX Companies Trading Down 0.8%

TJX Companies stock opened at $135.46 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.55. The company has a market cap of $151.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.89. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $111.22 and a 52-week high of $145.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.09. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 58.63% and a net margin of 8.59%.The business had revenue of $14.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. TJX Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.520-4.570 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 1.170-1.190 EPS. Analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 14th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is presently 38.72%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TJX shares. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $133.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. TD Securities lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.58.

TJX Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

