WCG Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 2,168 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation $BK

WCG Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 9.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,388 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,168 shares during the period. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $1,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BK. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 330.6% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 93,004 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,800,000 after acquiring an additional 71,404 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 3,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,224,000. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 159,880 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,409,000 after acquiring an additional 13,607 shares during the period. Finally, Freedom Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,899 shares of the bank’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 2,137 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Performance

NYSE BK opened at $103.07 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $97.23 and its 200-day moving average is $88.78. The firm has a market cap of $72.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.12. The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation has a 12-month low of $66.01 and a 12-month high of $104.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Bank of New York Mellon Increases Dividend

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 15th. The bank reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 13.46%. Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 25th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is an increase from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 25th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.45, for a total value of $1,969,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 35,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,457,071.75. The trade was a 36.29% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BK has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of New York Mellon has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.08.

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

