Findlay Park Partners LLP Grows Stake in CDW Corporation $CDW

Findlay Park Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 475,626 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP owned 0.36% of CDW worth $76,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CDW. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of CDW by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 26,878 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,307,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of CDW by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 11,269 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of CDW by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,116 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC boosted its position in shares of CDW by 103.6% in the 1st quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 7,383 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 3,756 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of CDW by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 866,945 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $138,938,000 after purchasing an additional 102,767 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on CDW. Barclays decreased their price objective on CDW from $205.00 to $176.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on CDW from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on CDW from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on CDW from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $202.00.

CDW Stock Performance

CDW stock opened at $166.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $173.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $172.19. The company has a market capitalization of $21.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.68, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.95. CDW Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $137.31 and a fifty-two week high of $231.38.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.51 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 53.63% and a net margin of 4.92%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that CDW Corporation will post 9.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CDW Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 25th will be issued a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 25th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.06%.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

Featured Stories

