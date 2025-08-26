Atour Lifestyle (NASDAQ:ATAT) Hits New 12-Month High After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ATAT – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $38.70 and last traded at $36.85, with a volume of 815717 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.10.

The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. Atour Lifestyle had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 43.91%. Atour Lifestyle has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

Atour Lifestyle declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $0.00 in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ATAT has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective (up previously from $36.50) on shares of Atour Lifestyle in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Atour Lifestyle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Atour Lifestyle currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.63.

Institutional Trading of Atour Lifestyle

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATAT. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Atour Lifestyle in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Atour Lifestyle in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Atour Lifestyle by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 29,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in shares of Atour Lifestyle by 322.0% in the 2nd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leading Securities Co Ltd increased its stake in shares of Atour Lifestyle by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Leading Securities Co Ltd now owns 53,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares during the last quarter. 17.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Atour Lifestyle Trading Up 5.0%

The company has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.38, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.61.

Atour Lifestyle Company Profile

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops lifestyle brands around hotel offerings in the People’s Republic of China. The company provides hotel management services, including day-to-day management services of the hotels for the franchisees; and sells hotel supplies and other products.

