BW LPG (NYSE:BWLP) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

BW LPG Limited (NYSE:BWLP – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $15.99, but opened at $15.19. BW LPG shares last traded at $15.46, with a volume of 199,890 shares trading hands.

The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.03). BW LPG had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 14.58%. The company had revenue of $153.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.09 million.

Get BW LPG alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BW LPG

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWLP. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in BW LPG during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of BW LPG by 101,928.6% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 7,135 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of BW LPG in the second quarter valued at $98,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of BW LPG by 26.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BW LPG in the second quarter valued at $130,000.

BW LPG Stock Performance

BW LPG Company Profile

The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion and a PE ratio of 8.18.

(Get Free Report)

BW LPG Limited, an investment holding company, engages in ship owning and chartering activities worldwide. The company operates through Shipping and Product Services segments. The company involved in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas to oil companies, and trading and utility companies. It also offers integrated liquified petroleum gas (LPG) delivery services and support; wholesale and trade of LPG; and management services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BW LPG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BW LPG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.