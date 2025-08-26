Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. $MMC Stock Holdings Boosted by Findlay Park Partners LLP

Findlay Park Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 27.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,130,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 242,400 shares during the period. Marsh & McLennan Companies accounts for approximately 2.8% of Findlay Park Partners LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Findlay Park Partners LLP owned 0.23% of Marsh & McLennan Companies worth $275,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MMC. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 720,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $175,905,000 after purchasing an additional 146,644 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 379.3% during the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 4,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after buying an additional 3,899 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 19.9% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 992,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $242,184,000 after acquiring an additional 164,855 shares during the period. ICONIQ Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 9.7% in the first quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 3,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $735,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $1,770,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MMC shares. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $261.00 to $258.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $256.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $225.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 18th. Barclays decreased their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $249.00 to $233.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $229.00 to $226.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marsh & McLennan Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $238.76.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MMC opened at $207.1920 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $210.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $222.82. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $196.27 and a fifty-two week high of $248.00. The company has a market capitalization of $101.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.90% and a net margin of 16.00%.Marsh & McLennan Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.41 EPS. Analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 9.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 24th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This is a boost from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 24th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is currently 43.17%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

