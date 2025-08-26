Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Sells 44,207 Shares of Medtronic PLC $MDT

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 952,165 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 44,207 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $85,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MDT. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 122.8% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,912,055 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $619,460,000 after buying an additional 3,809,450 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Medtronic by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 15,481,028 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,391,141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,461,221 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Medtronic by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,059,135 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $903,915,000 after purchasing an additional 3,017,849 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at $260,649,000. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at $174,329,000. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Medtronic Stock Down 0.7%

NYSE MDT opened at $92.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $89.81 and a 200-day moving average of $88.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.80. Medtronic PLC has a 52 week low of $79.29 and a 52 week high of $96.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 19th. The medical technology company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.03. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 13.63%.The company had revenue of $8.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Medtronic has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.600-5.660 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Medtronic PLC will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 26th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 78.24%.

Insider Activity at Medtronic

In related news, Director William R. Jellison acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $92.37 per share, with a total value of $230,925.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $461,850. This trade represents a 100.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Medtronic from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on Medtronic from $105.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Medtronic from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Medtronic from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.15.

View Our Latest Research Report on MDT

About Medtronic

(Free Report)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.