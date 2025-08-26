Quadcap Wealth Management LLC Trims Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI

Quadcap Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,453 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78 shares during the quarter. Quadcap Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $3,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $150,448,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,221,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $315,000. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 157.7% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 7,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,201,000 after buying an additional 4,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 321,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,094,000 after buying an additional 3,458 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $316.65 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $308.39 and a 200 day moving average of $290.64. The company has a market capitalization of $519.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $236.42 and a 1-year high of $318.83.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

