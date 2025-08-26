Nicolet Bankshares Inc. Sells 1,407 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. $MDLZ

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,747 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,407 shares during the period. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 92.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 7,025 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 334,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,009,000 after purchasing an additional 3,706 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 7,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 2,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berger Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $234,000. 78.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mondelez International Trading Down 2.3%

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $61.96 on Tuesday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.95 and a 1 year high of $76.06. The stock has a market cap of $80.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $66.23 and a 200 day moving average of $65.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.05. Mondelez International had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 15.35%. The company had revenue of $8.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. Mondelez International’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Mondelez International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.100-3.100 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Dbs Bank upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Mondelez International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, June 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

