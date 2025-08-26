iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV Holdings Decreased by Quadcap Wealth Management LLC

Quadcap Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 22.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,713 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Quadcap Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Quadcap Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IVV. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $331,591,000. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 108,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,716,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $12,942,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,399,000 after buying an additional 4,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp ET AL grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 789.7% during the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 261,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,949,000 after buying an additional 232,122 shares during the last quarter. 70.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVV opened at $645.64 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $650.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $629.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $592.93. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $484.00 and a 12 month high of $649.68.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

