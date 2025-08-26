Aflac Incorporated $AFL Position Lessened by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank trimmed its position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,393 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Aflac were worth $14,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac during the first quarter worth $28,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aflac by 121.9% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Groupe la Francaise purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac during the first quarter worth $34,000. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aflac by 90.8% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. 67.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Aflac from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Aflac from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. UBS Group cut their target price on Aflac from $114.00 to $111.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Aflac from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Aflac from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.15.

Aflac Stock Performance

NYSE:AFL opened at $107.3840 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $103.18 and a 200-day moving average of $104.87. Aflac Incorporated has a 1 year low of $96.95 and a 1 year high of $115.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.83.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 15.32% and a return on equity of 15.08%. Aflac’s revenue was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.83 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aflac Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 20th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 20th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Aflac’s payout ratio is 52.61%.

Aflac declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, August 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.57, for a total value of $102,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 25,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,575,019.85. This represents a 3.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Profile



Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

